5 Genius Pet Gear Finds

From a futuristic cat carrier to the comfiest dog bed ever, these products were made to pamper your pet.

Mod Carrier

This well-ventilated space-age backpack keeps a cat or small dog (up to 16 pounds) comfy and safe. You can swap out the acrylic window for a mesh-front panel (included).

To buy: U-Pet Bubble Pet Carrier, $158; amazon.com

Luxe Bed

From a memory-foam mattress maker (for humans) comes a cozy canine bed that’s cushier and more durable than other versions we’ve seen. The microfiber cover is machine-washable.

To buy: Dog mattress, from $125; casper.com

Flashy Collar

This rechargeable LED collar can be set to blink or give off a steady glow, making your pup visible to cars, cyclists, and joggers at night.

To buy: Illumiseen collar, $31; amazon.com

Runner’s Leash

Ideal for the active dog owner who runs with her furry friend. This harness attaches around the runner’s waist and connects to the dog’s collar with an elastic cord, which absorbs the bulk of Fido’s variations in stride so it doesn’t impact yours.

To buy: Stunt Runner, $38; stuntpuppy.com

