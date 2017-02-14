5 Dangerous Valentine’s Day Health Hazards for Pets

Valentine’s Day is here, and if you have a pet, you already have the best Valentine around.

To make sure their Feb. 14 is ideal, it is important to be aware of the dangerous effects common Valentine’s gifts can have on cats and dogs. You may love chocolate and wine, but your pet’s system certainly doesn’t.

Make sure if you are indulging in any of the V-Day treats below that they stay out of your pet’s reach, so your day of love doesn’t end with an unromantic trip to the emergency animal hospital.

Chocolate

As many dog owners know, chocolate is extremely toxic to canines. But it’s not only dogs who are affected, the caffeine and theobromine in chocolate is a danger to any pet. Ingestion of the sweet stuff can lead to nervous system and heart damage. If your pet does consume chocolate by accident, make sure to take them to the vet immediately.

Alcohol

Don’t share drinks with your furry best friend. Alcohol can be poisonous to pets, even in small doses. Save the red wine for you and your human beau.

Flowers

Numerous types of popular flowers are deadly to pets, especially cats. Lilies and tulips are the main offenders, but many other flowers can lead to vomiting, diarrhea and stomach irritation. Keep all bouquets out of reach.

Candles

Never leave a flame unattended. It’s good advice for anyone, but especially for pet owners. Animals can easily burn themselves or cause fires by playing with candles that are left out to set the mood.

Gift Wrap

Pretty packaging can easily turn into an ugly problem if your pet accidentally ingests the ribbon on a gift. This sparkly stuff can cause obstructions in the intestines, which might require surgery to remove.