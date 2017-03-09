People

Cats

Seen this Cat? $20,000 Reward Offered for Return of Rare Pet Missing in California

By @sarynthumps

Posted on

First, Bentley the cat’s owner offered a $5,000 reward. Soon, that amount increased to $7,500. Now, payment for the safe return of the 6-month-old, 12-lb. exotic male Savannah cat stands at a fur-raising $20,000, according to a photo of a flyer posted to Facebook.

CBS Los Angeles reports that the Marina del Rey, California, cat owner is desperate to find her rare breed pet. F2 Savannahs are a hybrid of domestic cats and servals, a medium-sized wild African cat, and they can cost upwards of $4,000.

Bentley’s owner has even hired a pet detective and bloodhounds to help track down the cat, who is believed to have escaped from the balcony of her luxury apartment on Feb. 26.

The cat is declawed and unmicrochipped. Check out his lost pet page here, which includes contact information if you have any knowledge of his whereabouts.

