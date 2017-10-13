WATCH: Dating Show Gets Wild When Giraffe Joins In

The dating world can be a little wild — but rarely like this!

On the latest episode of 1st Look, airing on NBC on Oct. 14 following Saturday Night Live (and in taxis nationwide), PEOPLE Pet Vet Dr. Evan Antin joins host Ashley Roberts for Date Night at Malibu Wine Safaris, a vineyard and yes, safari park, in California.

The pair’s date starts with a driving tour of the 1,000 acres of ranchlands and vineyards, and moves into meet-and-greets with some animals — buffalo! yaks! zebras! — followed by a wine tasting. But things start to get pretty crazy after a few glasses of the good stuff, and let’s just say a Lady and the Tramp-like moment with a giraffe ensues.

Take a sneak peek at the fun in the clip above, and tune in tomorrow night to see if there will be a second date.