20 Animals Who Are Going Bonkers Over Snowstorm Niko

Snowstrom Niko has been steadily dropping flakes across the northeast since early Thursday morning. At midday, Niko shows no signs of letting up, which means many major cities such as New York and Boston are expecting up to a foot of snow or more.

While this is an inconvenience for all us commuters out there, animals are loving the change in the forecast. Sidewalks, lawns and porches are being taken over across the East Coast by eager cats, dogs, squirrels and more, who have been waiting for a chance to pounce on a snow day.

Owners who are also enjoying a work day at home are documenting their pets’ forays into the tundra on social media — with some furry friends encountering snow for the first time — giving those of us indoors a taste of what it’s like outside.

So bundle up and clear your schedule, because today is all about frolicking with Niko.

Niko got to play with snow from Winter Storm #Niko! Enrichment and video by Keeper Jen. #SnowStorm #SnowDay2017 pic.twitter.com/4iO8ddRrSC — Utica Zoo (@UticaZoo) February 9, 2017

Fin saying "Don't Go To Work!" I wanna play. I thought it was a #SnowDay @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/VP64RspJcL — Dawn Timmeney (@DawnFox29) February 9, 2017

#SnowDay with @rylee_the_berner A photo posted by Joanne (@jogorz) on Feb 9, 2017 at 8:11am PST

At the coming of the mightiest snowstorm of the winter, the coven of squirrels shall meet in my front yard and work their terrible magicks. pic.twitter.com/cgeYMbq7XF — Jason Levine (@jacelevine) February 9, 2017

Winter is such an inconvenience for corgi's #winter #dog #snow #corgi A video posted by Dustin Warzecho (@dwarzecho) on Feb 9, 2017 at 8:28am PST

Kids won't budge. Leashing my partner here to the Honda – he will pull us to the store. #SnowDay #snowdogs pic.twitter.com/hc0Tied8b9 — Jon Danziger (@jondanziger) February 9, 2017

I'm such a sensitive #raggle I have to wear these snow booties. #dogsofinsta #snowday #beaglemix A photo posted by Tes Granlund Heaslip (@ch1m3) on Feb 9, 2017 at 8:11am PST