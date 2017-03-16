Pets
In Honor of National Panda Day, Here Are 16 Drop-Dead Cute Panda Pics
Stop what you’re doing and hang out with these adorable babies
By People Staff
Posted on
More
After Losing His Family Dog, Ralph Macchio Thought He'd Never Have a Pet Again — Until He Met This Yorkie
1 of 16
GET HAPPY
Holding hands with a baby panda. This lucky human can check that off the bucket list.
2 of 16
SNOW BALL
Just rolling around in the snow, minding its own cuteness.
3 of 16
SPARE TIRE
When life gives you some grass and an auto part, make a playground!
4 of 16
ROCK AND ROLL
A panda so precious, even ancient stone wants to hug it.
5 of 16
SNACK BREAK
Why not enjoy a carrot – and maybe even a stick – while lying around with some friends?
6 of 16
BABY LOVE
This momma panda knows exactly what we’re thinking: Cute enough to eat!
7 of 16
NOSE KNOWS
Hi, it’s me! Yes, it’s you!
8 of 16
TINY TOT
It’s hard to believe a panda could ever be this small, but even at this size, you see the potential for cuteness.
9 of 16
WEIGHT AND SLEEP
Might as well get comfortable with the scale – you’re going to be on it a few more times in your life!
10 of 16
SCALE BACK
Sleeping? Pfft. That stuff’s for amateurs. This baby just stepped it up and waved hello while getting weighed.
11 of 16
PANDA PILE-UP
Looks like somebody had an unfortunate idea.
12 of 16
EATS SHOOTS & LEAVES
Messy eating never looked so good.
13 of 16
HANGING TIGHT
Hey, how’d I get up here?
14 of 16
NAP TIME
And they all fell asleep …
15 of 16
DON'T MIND ME
Except the one that got away!
16 of 16
PRECIOUS MOMENTS
They grow up so fast, they really do.
See Also
More
After Losing His Family Dog, Ralph Macchio Thought He'd Never Have a Pet Again — Until He Met This Yorkie
More
These Gadgets Could Help Keep Your Pets Healthy and Safe
WATCH: 6 Delightfully Adorable Dog Show Fails that Are Actually Wins
Celebrate National Panda Day by Visiting These Bear-y Cute North Americans
After Losing His Family Dog, Ralph Macchio Thought He'd Never Have a Pet Again — Until He Met This Yorkie