In Honor of National Panda Day, Here Are 16 Drop-Dead Cute Panda Pics

Stop what you’re doing and hang out with these adorable babies

GET HAPPY

Holding hands with a baby panda. This lucky human can check that off the bucket list.

SNOW BALL

Just rolling around in the snow, minding its own cuteness.

SPARE TIRE

When life gives you some grass and an auto part, make a playground!

ROCK AND ROLL

A panda so precious, even ancient stone wants to hug it.

SNACK BREAK

Why not enjoy a carrot – and maybe even a stick – while lying around with some friends?

BABY LOVE

This momma panda knows exactly what we’re thinking: Cute enough to eat!

NOSE KNOWS

Hi, it’s me! Yes, it’s you!

TINY TOT

It’s hard to believe a panda could ever be this small, but even at this size, you see the potential for cuteness.

WEIGHT AND SLEEP

Might as well get comfortable with the scale – you’re going to be on it a few more times in your life!

SCALE BACK

Sleeping? Pfft. That stuff’s for amateurs. This baby just stepped it up and waved hello while getting weighed.

PANDA PILE-UP

Looks like somebody had an unfortunate idea.

EATS SHOOTS & LEAVES

Messy eating never looked so good.

HANGING TIGHT

Hey, how’d I get up here?

NAP TIME

And they all fell asleep …

DON'T MIND ME

Except the one that got away!

PRECIOUS MOMENTS

They grow up so fast, they really do.

