13 Instagram Famous Black Cats that Prove All Kitties Are Beautiful

It’s Black Cat Appreciation Day, an important moment to remember that these felines can bring a lot of good luck and love into your home.

Due to centuries of superstitions and unfounded prejudice, black cats are often associated with bad omens, not the positive fluffy feelings that are usually associated with cute kitties. For years, shelters have been fighting this stigma in order to find black cats, who are often passed over for adoption, forever homes.

Unfortunately, in this age of Millennials and Snapchat stories, black cats are facing a new issue. They are starting to be overlooked by potential adopters because some believe dark fur won’t photograph well. The main reason for getting a cat should never be how many likes it could garner on Instagram, but even putting that aside, black cats make beautiful models.

To prove just how great these kitties look on social feeds, we found 13 black cats on Instagram that are natural beauties with major followings. Take a look at these meow-dels and think about adopting your own best friend and future Instagram model on Black Cat Appreciation Day.

Spotticus Maximus

Followers: 17.3K

Don't make eye contact with Monday. Don't make eye contact with Monday. Don't make eye contact with Monday. A post shared by Spot (@spotticusmaximus) on Jul 30, 2017 at 11:12am PDT

P-Chan

Followers: 210K

ウェ〜ィ！😺 A post shared by 🐈🐈🐈りょっころ (@ryotukoro) on May 31, 2017 at 4:12am PDT

Lipsy and Pu

Followers: 1.5K

When mom2 is away you have to take what is on offer ❣️ Happy humpday lovely furriends 😽😽 A post shared by Lipsy And Pu (@lipsy_and_pu) on Aug 9, 2017 at 10:53am PDT

Mr. Panther Pants

Followers: 1.1K

Black Cat Mafia

Followers: 1.7K

Scooter

Followers: 33K

T minus 1 day till I get to see this boy again AHHH 🙊 A post shared by Scooter (@scootertheblackcat) on Jul 30, 2016 at 1:01am PDT

Blade and Nitro Blake

Followers: 12.2K

Happy Black Cat Appreciation Day – August 17 #blackcatappreciationday A post shared by Blade & Nitro Blake (@blade_the_black_cat) on Aug 16, 2017 at 1:21pm PDT

Sophie the Model

Followers: 197K

Millie the Adventure Cat

Followers: 42.3K

Contemplating existence. A post shared by Craig Armstrong (@pechanga) on Oct 13, 2016 at 7:32am PDT

Mamba the Original Vampire Cat

Followers: 37.9K

Willow

Followers: 32.2K

Too cute! Willow was born to be a pineapple! Follow #willoween all month to see Willow try on all her Halloween costumes! 😂🍍#pineapple A post shared by Willow (@willowthesquishycat) on Oct 6, 2016 at 5:45am PDT

Princess Monster Truck

Followers: 280K

With the posturing of both authority and grace…. #OrDigestingDinner #PrincessMonsterTruck A post shared by PrincessMonsterTruck © (@princessmonstertruck) on Oct 24, 2016 at 2:14pm PDT

1 Room 1 Cat

Followers: 272K