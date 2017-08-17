People

Subscribe

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Cats

13 Instagram Famous Black Cats that Prove All Kitties Are Beautiful

By @kbendernyc

Updated

It’s Black Cat Appreciation Day, an important moment to remember that these felines can bring a lot of good luck and love into your home.

Due to centuries of superstitions and unfounded prejudice, black cats are often associated with bad omens, not the positive fluffy feelings that are usually associated with cute kitties. For years, shelters have been fighting this stigma in order to find black cats, who are often passed over for adoption, forever homes.

Unfortunately, in this age of Millennials and Snapchat stories, black cats are facing a new issue. They are starting to be overlooked by potential adopters because some believe dark fur won’t photograph well. The main reason for getting a cat should never be how many likes it could garner on Instagram, but even putting that aside, black cats make beautiful models.

To prove just how great these kitties look on social feeds, we found 13 black cats on Instagram that are natural beauties with major followings. Take a look at these meow-dels and think about adopting your own best friend and future Instagram model on Black Cat Appreciation Day.

Spotticus Maximus 

Followers: 17.3K

Don't make eye contact with Monday. Don't make eye contact with Monday. Don't make eye contact with Monday.

A post shared by Spot (@spotticusmaximus) on

P-Chan 

Followers: 210K

ウェ〜ィ！😺

A post shared by 🐈🐈🐈りょっころ (@ryotukoro) on

Lipsy and Pu

Followers: 1.5K

When mom2 is away you have to take what is on offer ❣️ Happy humpday lovely furriends 😽😽

A post shared by Lipsy And Pu (@lipsy_and_pu) on

Mr. Panther Pants 

Followers: 1.1K

Black Cat Mafia 

Followers: 1.7K

 

Scooter

Followers: 33K

T minus 1 day till I get to see this boy again AHHH 🙊

A post shared by Scooter (@scootertheblackcat) on

Blade and Nitro Blake 

Followers: 12.2K

Happy Black Cat Appreciation Day – August 17 #blackcatappreciationday

A post shared by Blade & Nitro Blake (@blade_the_black_cat) on

Sophie the Model 

Followers: 197K

Millie the Adventure Cat 

Followers: 42.3K

Contemplating existence.

A post shared by Craig Armstrong (@pechanga) on

Mamba the Original Vampire Cat 

Followers: 37.9K

Willow

Followers: 32.2K

Princess Monster Truck 

Followers: 280K

With the posturing of both authority and grace…. #OrDigestingDinner #PrincessMonsterTruck

A post shared by PrincessMonsterTruck © (@princessmonstertruck) on

1 Room 1 Cat 

Followers: 272K