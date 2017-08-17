13 Instagram Famous Black Cats that Prove All Kitties Are Beautiful

It’s Black Cat Appreciation Day, an important moment to remember that these felines can bring a lot of good luck and love into your home.
Due to centuries of superstitions and unfounded prejudice, black cats are often associated with bad omens, not the positive fluffy feelings that are usually associated with cute kitties. For years, shelters have been fighting this stigma in order to find black cats, who are often passed over for adoption, forever homes.
Unfortunately, in this age of Millennials and Snapchat stories, black cats are facing a new issue. They are starting to be overlooked by potential adopters because some believe dark fur won’t photograph well. The main reason for getting a cat should never be how many likes it could garner on Instagram, but even putting that aside, black cats make beautiful models.
To prove just how great these kitties look on social feeds, we found 13 black cats on Instagram that are natural beauties with major followings. Take a look at these meow-dels and think about adopting your own best friend and future Instagram model on Black Cat Appreciation Day.
Followers: 17.3K
Followers: 210K
Followers: 1.5K
Followers: 1.1K
@roverboutique Kitty Bow Tie #cat #kittens #toocute #instapets #cuteness #ilovemycat #catsofinstagram #blackcat #catswithbowties #neko #cats #fashioncat #mrpantherpants #fashionkitty #catstagram #pet #petstagram #catlover #catlovers #Ilovemycat #ilovemypet #instacat #instapet #meow #picpets #kitty #cute
Followers: 1.7K
Happy Black Cat Appreciation Day, furriends! Make sure you celebrate by stopping by @black_cat_crew's #bcc_bcad_pawty_2017. We're heading there in style, wearing #allblackeverything. 🖤 #raina #blackcatmafia 🐾 Check out the adventures of our friend @sparksgoesforawalk! ▪️ ▪️ ▪️ #blackcatsofinstagram #blackcatsofig #blackcat #blackcatstellall #black_cat_crew #housepanther #blackcatsrule #blackcatsrock #blackcatsassemble #catsofinstagram #catstagram #catsofig #catoftheday #catsofworld #catlife #meowlife #dailykittycat #fantasticfurballs #bestcatsclub #blackcatappreciationday #weloveblackcats
Followers: 33K
Followers: 12.2K
Followers: 197K
Followers: 42.3K
Mamba the Original Vampire Cat
Followers: 37.9K
Re-MEOW-niscing about the sweet taste of blood! 😻 _______________ #vampirecat #blackcat #blackcatsofinstagram #cat #cats #catstagram #catsofinstagram #kitten #kitty #neko #instacat #purr #petstagram #iphoneonly #kittens #picoftheday #고양이 #ねこ #catoftheday #igers #meow #gato #cats_of_instagram #猫 #catlady #catlover #instagramhub #instagood #webstagram #halloween
Followers: 32.2K
Followers: 280K
Followers: 272K