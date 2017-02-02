12 Chic Puppy Accessories That Will Turn Heads at the Dog Park

This article originally appeared on InStyle.com
What’s cuter than puppies? Puppies dressed up in fashion-forward dog attire. And we’ve rounded up the most adorable of the litter for your canine companion’s wardrobe—from logo hoodies to Carrie Bradshaw-inspired tulle, you’ll wish these outfits came in your size.
1.ADIDOG HOODIE
Athleisure is all the rage right now (call it the Gigi Hadid effect), so why not match your dog’s hoodie to yours?
2. TOUGH-SHELL WHEELED COLLAPSIBLE PET CARRIER
If your pooch is a born jet-setter, this tough-shell carrier will ensure a smooth ride through the crowded airport.
Bed Bath and Beyond | $67.00
3.PUPPY LOVE PET SWEATSHIRT
For the pup who wears her heart on her sleeve (as most do!). Not to mention that logo sweatshirts are beyond in this season.
4. PEARL DOG COLLAR
Yes, a dog’s most essential accessory is her collar. But who says it can’t to be as chic as Audrey Hepburn’s Breakfast at Tiffany’s moment?
5. TWO-TONE PVC RAINCOAT
When your pup’s blowout costs twice as much as yours, there is simply no way you can let it get mussed in the rain. Enter: this fabulous raincoat.
6. DONUT PAJAMAS
Celebrities are going “nuts” for a statement onesie, so we don’t even want to think about how adorable your puppy is going to look in this one. Deliciously cute!
7. XOX TROLLS GLITTER DOG LEASH
Betsey Johnson knows a thing or two about glitter, so this is certainly the leash for the glamour pooch in your life.
8. RED SATIN ORGANZA DOG HAIR BOWS
Don’t let your dog’s fringe fall into her eyes—make sure to tie her hair back with a fetching accessory like these satin organza bows.
9. SUPER MODEL DOG SWEATER
This sweater speaks for itself. If your pup is the fiercest at the dog park, add this getup and Tyra might crown her Best in Show.
10. UNICORN PET SWEATER
No, you’re not imagining things. You DID just see a magical unicorn.
11. DOG FITNESS TRACKER
You got a FitBit for Christmas this year—why shouldn’t your dog share your athletic enthusiasm? This is just the thing for getting the sedentary pup into shape this year.
12. PRINCESS ROSE GLAMOUR TUTU
Sometimes your puppy just wants to be a ballerina. Let her dream!