WATCH: 11 Puppies Rescued from Backyard Hole by Michigan Humane Society

Ever gone spelunking … for puppies?

The Michigan Humane Society was called on Wednesday for an incredible rescue mission in a backyard in Detroit. As ABC 7 News reports, a man living at a home nearby heard the puppies crying and called for help. Because there had been a lot of rain and severe weather in the area, including flash flood warnings, he knew the situation was dire.

When the Humane Society workers arrived at the yard where the puppies and their mom were holed up, they had to dig out the hole and make it larger in order to reach the dogs. It also took a few hours to convince the mama dog to come out of the hole.

Matthew Pepper, the CEO of the Michigan Humane Society, said a Facebook Live video of the rescue was a “unique opportunity to show people what their support makes possible, and what we do every day.”

In the end, all 11 pups and their mother were safely evacuated from the hole. They were cleaned up at the shelter, have received vaccinations and are recovering from their ordeal.