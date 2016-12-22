100 Cats Rescued from California Trailer Need Homes

An animal rescue in Grass Valley, California, has asked for help — “with a capital H” — after an influx of over 70 cats to its facility. The cats are part of a crew of 100 felines that were rescued from an elderly couple’s trailer, FOX 40 News reports.
“At first we thought it was 60, we said it’s probably 30, it turns out to be 100,” Sammie’s Friends staff member Evan Walsh told the station.
“I’ve never vaccinated that many … I did 91 in one day,” staff member Alex Maloney said.
HELP with a capital "H". This afternoon at 5 pm Sammie's Friends received over 70 cats. We already had 84! This is a crisis. The staff and Animal Control are up at the shelter tonight trying to find enough places for all of them. If anyone reading this can help clean cat cages in the morning that would be appreciated. If anyone can foster or adopt that would be great. The Sammie's Friends staff is overwhelmed. The cleaning will begin about 8:30 in the morning. If anyone has a barn stall that can be contained and could house some cats that would be most helpful. The shelter is located at 14647 McCourtney Road, Grass Valley, Ca. The direct number of the cat facility is 530-274-1955 and the dog facility is 530-471-5041. Thank you. Cheryl and staff Update: Everyone has worked very hard, thank you. These cute cats are in good health, and sweet. They will be ready for adoption once they are spayed and neutered. 🙏🏼❤️👍🏼 #grassvalley #nevadacity #nevadacounty #rosevilleca #truckee #rosevilleca #rocklin #sacramento #davisca #auburnca #placercounty #adoptdontshop #rescuecat #rescuecats #rescuecatsofinstagram #sheltercats #fostercat #barncats #cats #cat #volunteer #spayandneuter #nokill #rescueacat
An Instagram post from Sammie’s Friends shared earlier this week said that the staff was “overwhelmed” by all the felines, and asked for potential adopters or fosters to come to the facility to meet the cats.
⚡️URGENT⚡️We are IN NEED OF CAT FOSTERS/ADOPTERS! Hoarding situation we are rescuing from. PLEASE CALL IF YOU CAN HELP!! 530-274-1955 Sammiesfriends.org #cat #cats #nokill #adoptdontshop #fostercat #fostercats #rescuecats #sheltercats #saveacat #catfoster #grassvalley #nevadacity #nevadacounty #placercounty #buttecounty #chico #truckee #tahoe #sacramento #rosevilleca #davisca
If there’s a silver lining here, it’s that the felines are relatively healthy, FOX 40 said. “It’s pretty unusual that they’re all healthy and friendly and pretty … that’ll make them easy to adopt,” said the rescue’s founder Cheryl Wicks.
To help care for the cats, visit the rescue’s website.