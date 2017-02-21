How Singing Live Helped Zendaya Overcome Her Anxiety: ‘I Slowly Built My Confidence Back Up’

Zendaya can’t help but replay the moment stage fright took over her body.

“I used to struggle with anxiety pretty bad,” the actress-singer writes in a blog post featured Tuesday on her website and app about overcoming her anxiety. “It only happened when I sang live, not when I danced or did any other live performances, and it stemmed from a bad experience I had while singing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2013.”

Being one of her “first live TV performances,” Zendaya, 20, remained scarred for quite some time thereafter.

“[My] mic pack went out and I had to perform my song ‘Replay’ even though I couldn’t hear anything in my in-ear monitor,” she says about the incident. “It wasn’t my best performance and I’ve never let myself live that down. I had mad anxiety ever since that.”

Ironically, it was actually singing that helped Zendaya overcome her anxiousness. All it took was a great performance with an even greater stage partner.

Who's watching…tonight @9 with the one and only @marioworldwide Thank you for this @greatesthitsabc A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) on Jul 28, 2016 at 7:15pm PDT

“I DID figure out how to bury my anxiety, though,” she says. “I’ve tried focusing my energy on other things, like making movies. And I took my time and slowly built my confidence back up before I went back out on stage to sing live.”

“Luckily, when I performed ‘Let Me Love You’ with Mario on the show Greatest Hits last year, it went really well,” she continues. “It was still a little nerve-wracking, but it was cool.”

Zendaya’s advice to those who, too, struggle with remaining calm, cool and collected?

“Sometimes you just have to take a step back so things stop stressin’ you,” she says.