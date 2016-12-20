Zendaya is just as in awe of her Lemonade cameo as we are.

The 20-year-old actress appeared in Beyoncé‘s visual album, appearing alongside stars like Amandla Stenberg and Chloe x Halle in the singer’s “All Night” music video — a cameo Zendaya called “incredible.”

“It was a really powerful moment and I feel like I was a part of music history,” the star said during a Tuesday appearance on Good Morning America.

Zendaya wrote about her part in the project following its April release, uploading an Instagram photo of her part in the visual album.

One of the most beautiful things I've ever had the honor of being apart of…Black. Girl. Magic. A photo posted by Zendaya (@zendaya) on Apr 23, 2016 at 9:09pm PDT

“One of the most beautiful things I’ve ever had the honor of being a part of … Black. Girl. Magic,” she captioned the shot.

She raved about working with the music legend, noting, “I’m just obsessed with Beyoncé and have been since my birth.”

“Just to be there and really learn from her and see how amazing she is — how detail oriented,” Zendaya continued. “It was just cool to just sit back and watch.”