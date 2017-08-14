Zendaya Leaves the ‘Versace on the Floor’ in Bruno Mars’ Sexy Music Video

Things are heating up in Bruno Mars‘ new music video for “Versace on the Floor,” his sensual power ballad. Zendaya, donning a custom-made glittery chainmail dress from the titular label, twirls around a hotel room as she lip-syncs to Mars’ lyrics, “Let’s just kiss ’till we’re naked, baby.”

As the name of the song suggests, the visuals focus on the fashion. Mars, donning head-to-toe Versace, seduces the Spider-Man: Homecoming actress with a melody reminiscent of sultry R&B rhythms from the ’80s. “I love that dress, but you won’t need it anymore,” he sings. “Versace on the floor/ Oooh, take it off for me, for me, for me, for me now, girl.”

It may raise some eyebrows when you consider Mars, 31, is more than a decade Zendaya’s senior, but the 20-year-old star wrote on Instagram, “When the flyest man out here calls you for one of the flyest songs out..you make it happen.”

When the flyest man out here calls you for one of the flyest songs out..you make it happen. #VersaceOnTheFloor @brunomars A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) on Aug 13, 2017 at 6:44pm PDT

Zendaya, a singer herself, impersonated Mars during a July episode of Spike TV’s Lip Sync Battle. Facing off against her Spider-Man costar Tom Holland, she busted out the moves as she mouthed the words to “24K Magic.”

Bruno Mars…or me??? The world may never know. See y'all Sunday 😏✨ pic.twitter.com/bawGVcUa7I — Zendaya (@Zendaya) May 4, 2017

The “Versace on the Floor” video, shown above, follows the March release of Mars’ visuals for “That’s What I Like,” his second single off the 24K Magic album. David Guetta released a remix of “Versace” in June.

Mars made new headlines on Saturday, announcing at a Michigan concert that he is donating $1 million to assist in the Flynn water crisis.

