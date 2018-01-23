Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey Team Up with Target to Debut New Single 'The Middle'

Target is celebrating the Grammy Awards‘ major milestone with a one-of-a-kind mashup that’s not to be missed.

As a part of Target’s #MoreMusic surprises, Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey have teamed up with the retail giant to debut the first performance of their new song “The Middle” during the 60th GRAMMY Awards on Sunday to follow up with the song’s Tuesday release.

Grey, Maren Morris and Zedd Nick Walker

“We worked really hard on this record to get it just right and it feels great to be able to finally share it with everyone,” Zedd says in the press release about the song, which combines electronic and country. “It was super fun working with Maren because she is clearly an amazing singer and very talented musician. And, I always love working with Grey because we push ourselves to make the best music possible and the end result is incredible.”

Nick Walker

In previous years, Target has been behind several of those memorable music moments, including Carly Rae Jepsen and Lil Yachty’s remake of Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock’s 1988 hit “It Takes Two,” a live music video for Gwen Stefani’s “Make Me Like You,” and the first-ever live Grammys ad with Imagine Dragons.

RELATED: Maren Morris & Fiancé Ryan Hurd Talk Wedding Plans & Custom Engagement Ring!

“I’m so excited we’re finally able to share The Middle with the world. Zedd was so great to work with and so easy-going, it felt like we’d been working together for years,” Morris shares. “The sound is reflective of my many influences as an artist – a little bit country, little pop, little R&B, relatable, emotional and catchy as hell. There are no limits with this song and I can’t wait to see how the fans react.”

“The Middle” will also become the soundtrack for Target’s spring style marketing campaign, which kicks off Feb. 4.

“We liked the fact that this song brings together incredibly talented artists, blending their genres to create a sound that fans of all types of music will love,” Target’s chief marketing officer Rick Gomez tells PEOPLE. “Also, ‘The Middle,’ which is the name of the song, is exactly where you land when you hit the center of the Target bullseye. We’ve had a lot of fun playing with that idea—the middle of the Target bullseye—as we’ve been working on the creative that will help bring this effort to life.”

The 60th Annual Grammy Awards will be broadcast live on CBS at a 7:30–11 p.m. EST/4: 30–8 p.m. PST.