Zayn Malik Unfollows Ex Gigi Hadid & Her Mom Yolanda on Social Media After Split Announcement

Zayn Malik has disconnected from ex Gigi Hadid as well as her mother Yolanda Hadid on social media.

Fans quickly noticed that the singer, 25, had unfollowed the model, 22, and the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 54, on Instagram just before revealing his single status on Twitter Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the mother-daughter pair still follow the former One Direction band member. And all three have yet to delete photos of each other.

After dating for more than two years, Malik and Hadid, who were last photographed together on Jan. 29 in N.Y.C., confirmed their breakup in separate statements.

Yolanda Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik and Trisha Mailk in September 201

“Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and friend. She has such an incredible soul. I’m grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time; we wish this news could have come from us first. We love you all,” Malik wrote in a statement.

Hadid echoed similar sentiments of mutual regard in her tweet: “Breakup statements often seem impersonal because there is really no way to put into words what two people experience over a few years … not only in the relationship, but in life in general. I’m forever grateful for the love, time, and life lessons that Z and I shared. I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for. As for the future, whatever’s meant to be will be. xG.”

Though they may no longer be romantically linked, it appears her eyes will leave a permanent mark on his chest.

In January, Hadid dedicated a birthday post to mark Malik turning 25 on Instagram, and eagle-eyed commenters noticed what appeared to be the fashion It-girl’s eyes inked on his body.