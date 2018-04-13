Zayn Malik thought he’d be with Gigi Hadid forever.

In a new interview during On Air with Ryan Seacrest, the singer revealed his new single, “Let Me,” was inspired by his relationship with his model ex.

“I was in love, and I think that’s pretty evident,” said Malik, 25, adding the song was written “about seven or eight months ago.”

The steamy song’s chorus includes the lyrics: “Baby, let me be your man / So I can love you / And if you let me be your man / Then I’ll take care of you, you / For the rest of my life, for the rest of yours.”

In the Seacrest interview, said: “I was aspiring to be in love with someone for the rest of my life and the rest of theirs, as we all do. Things change, and we move forward in life. Times change, but that’s what I was thinking when I wrote it.”

“We go through experiences so we have memories and stories and things to write down and contemplate and think about,” Malik continued. “You get to really put your experience into something. It should be remembered forever.”

Malik and Hadid, 22, dated for more than two years before calling it quits in March.

The former One Direction rocker — who now goes monoymously as ZAYN and plans to release his sophomore solo album later this year — announced his split from the model with concurrent statements in March.

“Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and friend,” Malik wrote in his social media statement. “She has such an incredible soul.”

In her statement, Hadid posted: “I’m forever grateful for the love, time, and life lessons that Z and I shared. I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for. As for the future, whatever’s meant to be will be.”