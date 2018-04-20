Back Together or Friendly Exes? Zayn Malik Spends the Night at Gigi Hadid's House

Zayn Malik recently gushed about his ex Gigi Hadid, but are they rekindling their relationship?

The “Let Me” singer, 25, was photographed visiting the model, 22, at her home on Thursday and was spotted leaving the next day in the same hoodie he sported the day before.

Reps for both Malik and Hadid declined to comment.

PapCulture / Splash News

Robert Kamau/GC Images

“I was in love, and I think that’s pretty evident,” Malik told Seacrest earlier this month about his new single, which was inspired by his relationship with Hadid.

“I was aspiring to be in love with someone for the rest of my life and the rest of theirs, as we all do,” he added about their split. “Things change, and we move forward in life. Times change, but that’s what I was thinking when I wrote it.”

The former One Direction singer — who plans to release his sophomore solo album later this year — announced his breakup from Hadid after two years together with concurrent statements in March.

Hunter Abrams/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

“Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and friend,” Malik wrote in his social media statement. “She has such an incredible soul.”

In her statement, Hadid posted: “I’m forever grateful for the love, time, and life lessons that Z and I shared. I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for. As for the future, whatever’s meant to be will be.”