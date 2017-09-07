Zayn Malik and Sia Drop Anthemic Duet ‘Dusk Till Dawn’ — Watch the Video Now

Zayn Malik is back with a brand new jam, and he’s got Sia to thank for taking his chorus to an anthemic level.

On Thursday, the pop stars dropped their duet “Dusk Till Dawn,” the second single from Malik’s forthcoming second studio album.

“But you’ll never be alone / I’ll be with you from dusk ’till dawn,” they harmonize on the track, which Malik and Sia co-wrote with prolific producer Greg Kurstin (Adele, Kelly Clarkson, P!nk).

Helmed by The Amazing Spider-Man and 500 Days of Summer director Marc Webb, the music video features Girls star Jemima Kirke, whose character drives off into the sunset with Malik after a complicated showdown.

The song helps kick off promotion of the former One Direction heartthrob’s upcoming album, the follow-up to his first No. 1 solo studio effort, Mind of Mine. He previously released “Still Got Time” from the new collection.

Watch the clip above.

