Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have broken up.

After dating for more than two years, the high-profile couple has called it quits, the couple confirmed Tuesday in individual statements posted to Twitter. The pair was last photographed together on Jan. 29 in N.Y.C.

“Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and friend,” Malik wrote in his statement. “She has such an incredible soul. I’m grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time; we wish this news could have come from us first. We love you all. xZ”

Added Hadid, “Breakup statements often seem impersonal because there is really no way to put into words what two people experience over a few years … not only in the relationship, but in life in general. I’m forever grateful for the love, time, and life lessons that Z and I shared. I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for. As for the future, whatever’s meant to be will be. xG”

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik on Jan. 29 in N.Y.C. Splash News

Last fall, the singer, 25, and the model, 22, celebrated their anniversary with sweet posts on social media.

“2 yrs w my favorite human,” Hadid captioned a Boomerang video of the duo kissing as she held onto a fruity drink.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Earlier this month, Hadid spent quality time with her sister Bella in Paris where they were working for Paris Fashion Week. The sisters stepped out for lunch with a few girlfriends, which was documented on Instagram Stories by Bella, 21.

Meanwhile, Malik was photographed days later flaunting new tattoos on his chest — including eye tattoos that fans speculated in January were done in honor of Hadid.

Zayn Malik Splash News

In an interview with Billboard last November, Malik opened up about balancing their relationship with busy schedules.

“It’s actually not that hard for us [to line up schedules],” he told the outlet, adding that the duo traveled between his homes on L.A. and London, and Hadid’s apartment in New York City. “It helps that she’s really organized. Thank God! Because I’m really not, so she helps organize my schedule around seeing her.”

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid in March 2017 Hunter Abrams/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

The Sun was first to report the news.