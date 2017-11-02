Zayn Malik ‘Thanks God’ Girlfriend Gigi Hadid Handles Their Schedule: ‘She’s Really Organized … I’m Really Not’

Even though Zayn Malik and his supermodel girlfriend Gigi Hadid both have busy schedules, the power couple makes seeing each other a priority.

“It’s actually not that hard for us [to line up schedules],” the singer-songwriter tells Billboard in the magazine’s new cover story — before revealing the reason it’s so easy is because Hadid is in charge of the calendar. “It helps that she’s really organized. Thank God! Because I’m really not, so she helps organize my schedule around seeing her!”

Of course it probably also helps that Malik and Hadid “pretty much live together,” splitting time between his homes in Los Angeles and London and Hadid’s apartment in New York City.

The heartthrob, who made headlines for leaving the successful boy band One Direction in 2015, also revealed that his 22-year-old girlfriend is one of the few people who gets to hear his music while it’s still being written.

“She’s in the studio quite a lot,” Malik, 24, said, adding that “She likes to cook for me and stuff — when I’m here late, she’ll come down and bring me food. She’s cool.”

Malik also opened up about how he decides what to do with his own career, now that he’s the one in control.

“I don’t do things that I wouldn’t buy into. I try to explain that to people and hope that they understand,” he said, adding that “it doesn’t come from a place of being arrogant or above anything.”

Speaking about his former bandmates, Malik revealed that even though he’s not in touch with any of them, he doesn’t attribute that to bad blood — just growing up. “Our relationships have definitely changed since we were in a band together, but I think that’s just life. Everybody grows up; two of the guys have got kids now. But no, I don’t talk to any of them, really.”

In 2016, Zayn had previously told NME that he had tried to contact his former bandmates, “but nobody’s reached out,” besides Liam Payne. “I’m still probably the closest to Liam,” he added. “We talk on the phone. He congratulated me on my single [“Pillowtalk”], which was nice. I congratulated him on his Brit Award. It was a good chat.”

RELATED VIDEO: WATCH: An Alien Told Zayn to Leave One Direction!?

Zayn also discussed his collaboration with Taylor Swift — who happens to be a close friend of Hadid — saying he personally recruited Swift for the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack standout “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever.”

“I felt like she was the right artist for the song. And of course, she’s also a massive artist, so that brings its benefits,” he said. “I get to let her fans know that I’m doing this kind of music, and she lets her fans know she likes my kind of music — there’s no opposition, for real.”