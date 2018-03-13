Music
Before the Breakup: 15 of Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid's Candid Relationship Confessions
Before calling it quits in March 2018, the stars revealed quite a few adorable, romantic secrets about the epic love that was Zigi
THEY'RE IN LOVE WITH EACH OTHER, NOT THE FAME
During an interview with the Evening Standard, Malik explained that it's nice having a partner who can relate to having a high-profile career, but it's by no means the main reason his relationship with Gigi works. "Oh yes, definitely — she gets it, she's very understanding," he said of her knowledge of the fame game. "But I can understand how it can look, that you've got these two people in a 'power couple.' That's not something I want to be a part of. I'm with her because I like her and I hope she's with me because she likes me. When we come home, we don't really talk about that s---. We just spend time together as a normal couple, cook food, watch TV, have a laugh."
THEY HAVE ADORABLE NICKNAMES FOR ONE ANOTHER
"I call her Gee, she calls me Zee," Zayn revealed to Sunday Times Style. "There's some other nicknames too, but I'll keep those private." The pair revealed that they also call each other "baby" when Gigi interviewed him for the Versus Versace ad campaign.
THEIR DATE NIGHTS ARE SUPER LOW-KEY
Sure, they can hit up any of the hottest clubs in the world, but most of the time, Zayn and Gigi just want to stay in and relax. Gigi told British Vogue all about a typical night in for the couple: "We like late-night movies, and we order from this amazing place that does lattes and gingerbread cookies. I need coffee to stay up. I’m always like, ‘Babe, let’s go to a movie.’ Then I fall asleep halfway through, and he’s like, ‘You’ve seen the first half of every movie out there, and you have no idea how any of them end.’”
THEY ALREADY LIVE TOGETHER
Well, not officially, but they're so inseparable that whenever they're in the same place, they spend all their time together. “We haven’t officially swapped keys or anything yet,” Zayn told ES Magazine in November. “We live together wherever we are.”
THEY LIKE TO COOK TOGETHER
When they're not stepping out in coordinating outfits or stealing the show on the red carpet, Zayn and Gigi like to spend their time together in the kitchen. "We cook a lot together and do art together, and we’re each other’s best friends,” she told ES Magazine in their latest issue. Zayn's specialty? "He makes a brilliant curry,” according to Gigi. “Butter chicken is his signature dish."
HE'S RUBBING OFF ON HER
All of the time they spend together has resulted in Gigi picking up a taste for some of Zayn's favorite foods. "I'm getting super into British foods," she said, revealing that she's "loving Heinz baked beans in the morning" and "endless" cups of tea.
THEY HAVE ALL OF THE SAME HOBBIES
The secret to making their relationship work? “For the first time, we are both in a relationship where we have very similar interests outside of work, and that is really important," Gigi said, adding that they like to "do art" together as well. "We both feel we can talk about anything and learn a lot from one another."
THEY LIKE TO SING SHOWTUNES
Well, if you were dating Zayn Malik, you'd make him sing all of the time, too! Gigi told Harper's Bazaar that she loves to sing Broadway showtunes in her apartment: "I love 'Popular' from Wicked. That's the only one I'll tell you about because I know at some point someone's going to ask me to do this, and that's the only one I'm willing to do publicly. My boyfriend gets into it, too. He's a big goofball — we laugh a lot." (We have so many feelings right now.)
THEY SUPPORT EACH OTHER
Before Gigi hit the runway at New York Fashion Week to debut the collection that she had designed with Tommy Hilfiger, Zayn took to social media to make sure that she — and the world — knew just how proud he was of her.
Gigi's been equally upfront about how much she loves and supports her boyfriend. After he canceled his show at London's Capital Summertime Ball in May due to anxiety, she wrote him a long message on Twitter telling him how much she loved him.
"Z – I've seen the battles you go through and the way you fight to get to a place that allows you to get up there for your fans," she wrote. "Your bravery in those times makes me proud, but your honesty last night proved what you're all about, being real. Human recognizes human. You made the best of the situation and have given your fans an opportunity to understand you better as a performer."
THEIR NIGHTS IN ARE OUR GOALS
How would Gigi describe her perfect night in? "Cook. Paint. Play with my dog. Hang out with my boyfriend. Watch movies. Just chill," she told Elle. (Us too, girl. Us too.)
HE ADMIRES HER BEAUTY AND HER BRAIN
If you give Zayn a chance to gush about Gigi, he will take it. Like, for example, when Elle UK asked him why they work so well as a couple, and he responded by revealing that "she's super intelligent, I think that's why it works so well. And we do the same type of job, so we get that with each other." Awww.
HE'S TAUGHT HER VALUABLE LIFE SKILLS
Like, say, how to win money at a casino. "My boyfriend taught me how to play poker the night before I went to Vegas, so I won $400. Or blackjack. It was blackjack," she told Jimmy Fallon about her 21st birthday celebrations in Las Vegas.
THEY GET THIRD-WHEELED BY TAYLOR SWIFT
Because the only thing that could possibly make a Zigi date night better is the addition of Taylor Swift. We bet she even brought homemade cookies with her.
SHE STEALS HIS CLOTHES
Before they officially confirmed that they were a couple, Gigi posted a photo of herself wearing a Bradford City AFC shirt in bed, which prompted a fan to point out that it wasn't the newest version of the jersey.
THEY LOVE TO "NETFLIX AND CHILL"
Take it from the man himself: During an interview with Paper magazine in June, Zayn revealed that Gigi was staying at his home in Bel-Air, and that they'd "see each other tonight and probably watch a film. Netflix and chill. Yeah, we do that a lot."
