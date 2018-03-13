Before the Breakup: 15 of Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid's Candid Relationship Confessions

THEY SUPPORT EACH OTHER

Before Gigi hit the runway at New York Fashion Week to debut the collection that she had designed with Tommy Hilfiger, Zayn took to social media to make sure that she — and the world — knew just how proud he was of her.

Gigi's been equally upfront about how much she loves and supports her boyfriend. After he canceled his show at London's Capital Summertime Ball in May due to anxiety, she wrote him a long message on Twitter telling him how much she loved him.

"Z – I've seen the battles you go through and the way you fight to get to a place that allows you to get up there for your fans," she wrote. "Your bravery in those times makes me proud, but your honesty last night proved what you're all about, being real. Human recognizes human. You made the best of the situation and have given your fans an opportunity to understand you better as a performer."