Yusuf/Cat Stevens Premieres Full Version of His Feel-Good Anthem 'You Can Do (Whatever!)'

After 50 years in the music business, Yusuf/Cat Stevens is proving “you can do whatever.”

The legendary pop-folk artist released the full-length version of his feel good anthem “You Can Do (Whatever!)” off of his forthcoming album The Laughing Apple on Friday.

Originally intended for the 1971 cult classic Harold and Maude, the track remained unfinished until now.

The Laughing Apple is the 69-year-old singer’s first full-length album since 2014. It combines newly written songs with a number of covers from Yusuf’s 1967 catalogue to celebrate some of his earliest material by presenting the songs as he always wished they had been recorded.

“There are some I always wanted to hear differently,” he explained in a statement. “Many of my earlier recordings were overcooked with big band arrangements. They crowded the song out a lot of times.”

The Laughing Apple is out Sept. 15.