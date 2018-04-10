Rock Inscribed with Yoko Ono's Handwriting & Worth More Than $17,000 Stolen from Canadian Museum

A rock with Yoko Ono‘s handwriting which is valued at more than $17,000 has been stolen from a Canadian museum.

Toronto police believe the stone – which is part of a larger artwork by the late John Lennon’s wife – was stolen on March 12 and they are now asking the public to help identify a woman seen surveillance footage walking away from the museum whom they allege took the rock.

“Female sought in Theft Over $5000 investigation. Mon. Mar. 12, at 5:35 p.m., at the Gardiner Museum located at 111 Queen’s Park. She allegedly stole a rock on display of an art exhibit,” the police tweeted April 6. “Last seen walking south on Queen’s Park. #GO601628 if seen pls call 416-808-5200 ^gl.”

Ono, an artist, had written “Love yourself” on the stone and it was a part of an installation called The Riverbed that is estimated to be worth $17,500, according to The Guardian.

Female sought in Theft Over $5000 investigation. Mon. Mar. 12, at 5:35 p.m., at the Gardiner Museum located at 111 Queen’s Park. She allegedly stole a rock on display of an art exhibit. Last seen walking south on Queen’s Park. #GO601628 if seen pls call 416-808-5200 ^gl pic.twitter.com/uzoQ38AZ9S — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) April 7, 2018

The Riverbed has a section called Stone Piece which features “a pile of river stones that have been honed and shaped by water over time,” according to the museum’s website.

The 85-year-old wrote “dream,” “wish,” and “remember” on some of the other stones that made up the piece. According to the museum, visitors enjoying the exhibit are invited to pick up and hold a stone while “concentrating on the word, and then placing the stone upon the pile of other stones in the center of the room.”

A rock was taken from a Canadian museum bearing Yoko Ono’s handwriting Toronto Police

A rock was taken from a Canadian museum bearing Yoko Ono’s handwriting

RELATED: John Lennon’s Diaries & Iconic Glasses Found in Germany a Decade After Allegedly Being Stolen

Toronto police spokesman Gary Long told the Toronto Star the suspect “just picked it up and walked away with it.”

In November, German police found personal items including diaries and iconic round-framed glasses belonging to Lennon believed to be stolen 11 years ago.

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

A prosecutor told the Associated Press that Ono “was very emotional and we noticed clearly how much these things mean to her and how happy she would be to have them back.”