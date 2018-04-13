Yodeling Kid Mason Ramsey Will Make His Coachella Debut This Weekend

What does that Yodeling Walmart kid have in common with Beyoncé? Welp, they’re both playing Coachella!

According to TMZ, 11-year-old Mason Ramsey is poised to make his debut at the star-packed desert fest this weekend. The uniquely talented Illinois native will reportedly take the stage alongside the emerging deejay Whethan on Friday afternoon — and may join Post Malone during the second set of shows next weekend.

Whethan teased the performance collab earlier in the month with a light-hearted tweet, writing: “Stop saying I look like the walmart yodel kid.”

Ramsey himself shared news of the appearance on his Instagram on Friday. “Can’t wait to see California again! Hope y’all are ready cause we’re bringing the country to @coachella,” he captioned a photo of himself shaking hands with his fervent young fans.

The good news hasn’t stopped for the young yodeling enthusiast since a video of him serving up a singular interpretation of Hank Williams’ “Lovesick Blues” at Walmart in Harrisburg, Illinois, went viral earlier this month.

Ramsey appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday, where the host hooked him up with a high profile gig at the Grand Ole Opry — the iconic Nashville venue where he’s always dreamed of playing.

Want to keep up with the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Walmart also honored the boy, inviting him to perform again and pledging $15,000 towards his future college tuition.

Wal-Mart is having a special concert for me in Harrisburg IL this Wednesday! Come join us or visit @walmart or #walmart for live stream! pic.twitter.com/TvE4rSQVWt — Mason Ramsey (@theMasonRamsey) April 10, 2018

“I’m gonna save up all that money, and I’m gonna go to college, and I’m gonna move to Florida, and I’m gonna work my way up in a motor home,” he told DeGeneres of his future plans.