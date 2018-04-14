Walmart 'Yodel Kid' Mason Ramsey Performed at Coachella — and the Internet Is Freaking Out!

It all started with a yodel…

Mason Ramsey, the 11-year-old Yodeling Walmart kid, made his Coachella debut on Friday, performing alongside DJ Whethan at the popular festival in Indio, California. The performance comes just a few weeks after Ramsey rose to internet fame thanks to his impressive singing skills at a store in Harrisburg, Illinois.

Whethan said his next guest needed “no introduction” — and he was right. The crowd went wild as soon as Ramsey stepped onto the stage in his now-signature cowboy hat, too-big belt and red bowtie.

“I just saw Walmart Yodel Boy perform at Coachella, my life is never going to be the same,” one person tweeted alongside a photo of Ramsey on stage.

Another added: “YODEL BOY I JUST MET HIM IM CRYING REAL TEARS IVE NEVER FANNED OUT BEFORE.”

Among the excited fans was Justin Bieber, who couldn’t help but dance as Ramsey sang, according to USA Today. Bieber and Ramsey seemed to hit it off at the festival, even posing for a few selfies at the event.

Ramsey himself shared news of his Coachella gig on Instagram on Friday. “Can’t wait to see California again! Hope y’all are ready cause we’re bringing the country to @coachella,” he captioned a photo of himself shaking hands with his excited young fans.

In a sweet Instagram photo, Ramsey sported a wide smile as he stood on stage next to Whethan. He called performing at the festival “a dream.”

Ramsey captured Whethan’s attention with his Walmart performance, but it seems the pair linked up after fans pointed out their similar looks.

‘Yodel kid’ Mason Ramsey (left) and Justin Bieber Natt Lim/Getty Images

“Stop saying I look like the walmart yodel kid,” the DJ wrote in a tweet earlier this month.

The internet quickly fell in love with Ramsey when footage of his initial performance made its way around the web. The display landed the boy an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and even a chance to sing at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry.