Rapper XXXTentacion (né Jahseh Onfroy) is back in prison facing seven new felony charges including charges of witness tampering and witness harassment of the ex-girlfriend he’s accused of assaulting, according to jail records obtained by PEOPLE.

The 19-year-old Florida artist — who rose to fame on Soundcloud and whose debut album, 17, was hit No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart upon its release in August and yielded two Top 40 singles — was arrested in October 2016 and originally charged with aggravated battery of a pregnant woman, domestic battery by strangulation, false imprisonment, and witness-tampering, according to documents obtained by Pitchfork.

Earlier this month, XXXTentacion filed a document allegedly signed by the woman stating she no longer wanted him to be prosecuted and did not want to testify, Miami New Times reported. But prosecutors questioned the validity of the affidavit, leading to the new set of charges brought forward in a Miami-Dade County court on Friday. He was arrested and sent to jail on violations of his bond from his initial arrest, according to arrest records.

A harrowing account of XXXTentacion’s alleged physical and emotional abuse was revealed in a 142-page transcript of testimony published by Pitchfork in September.

He has pleaded not guilty to his initial charges and has continually denied the claims made against him, The New York Daily News reported.

His lawyer, J. David Bogenschutz, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment but confirmed to the Miami New Times that the state attorney’s office had been “looking into the validity” of the alleged victim’s recent statement to the court and that XXXTentacion was “in custody.” Bogenschutz said they would be” filing a petition for reconsideration.”

Overall, XXXTentacion could face decades behind bars, TMZ reported.

This is the rapper’s second run-in with the law. He was arrested in August 2016 and ordered in March to serve six years probation for charges of armed home invasion, robbery, and aggravated battery with a firearm — all stemming from an alleged incident in November 2015, Pitchfork reported. XXXTentacion had pleaded no contest to those charges and spent nearly 6 months in prison.

XXXTentacion was slated to perform at the Rolling Loud festival in San Bernardino this weekend. His next court appearance is set for Jan. 24, The Los Angeles Times reported.