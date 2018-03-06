Inside X Ambassadors Keyboardist Casey Harris and Wife Olivia's 'Perfect' Wedding Day

X Ambassadors keyboardist Casey Harris is a married man!

The musician, 31, wed his girlfriend of five years, Olivia Harris, 23, on Sunday in Dripping Springs, Texas, PEOPLE confirms exclusively.

“I fell in love with Olivia the minute I met her five years ago and it almost seems as though I’ve been waiting this whole time to marry her,” says Harris, who was born blind. “She was beautiful and lit up the room as she always does. I can hardly believe that she’s my bride. The entire wedding day was perfect.”

Olivia and Casey Harris Shannon Wilson N Sloane Photo/@sloaneephoto/http://sloanephoto.com

The newlyweds exchanged vows during a religious ceremony performed by their minister, Rev. John Cox of Brookhollow Baptist Church.

“Even the weather decided to be on our side,” says Harris, whose current single “Ahead of Myself” is currently climbing the charts.

“It was rainy in the morning and cloudy all day, but the clouds broke and the sun came through just as the band struck up and the minister began to speak,” he adds of the couple’s big day, which was planned by Christian Mukes of Unique Interactions Events.

Olivia, a digital strategy consultant who grew up in Cypress, Texas, says she and her husband always hoped to have a “scenic outdoor ceremony.”

“Casey wanted to incorporate a spiritual chapel, so when our wedding planner found this location, we absolutely fell in love,” says Olivia, who wore a Reem Acra gown from Kleinfeld.

Afterwards, the couple headed to their wedding reception — catered by Whim Hospitality — to celebrate their new union with loved ones.

They shared their first dance to “Lifetime” by Maxwell, which was performed by Casey’s brother Sam (X Ambassadors’ lead singer) and a jazz band led by Ephraim Owens.

“All the love from our family and friends was incredible to feel,” says Harris, “But was still far outshone by the love we felt for each other.”