Wyclef Jean Documents Being Handcuffed by LAPD: ‘Another Case of Mistaken Identity’

Singer and actor Wyclef Jean has posted a video of himself being handcuffed by Los Angeles police officers after they apparently mistook him for a robber.

“LAPD another case of mistaken identity,” the Haitian musician wrote in a tweet early Tuesday. “Black man with red bandana robbed a gas station as I was in the studio working but im in handcuffs?”

The 47-year-old included a video of the incident, showing at least two police officers flanking him in front of a cop car.

LAPD another case of mistaken identity. Black man with red bandana robbed a gas station as I was in the studio working but im in handcuffs? pic.twitter.com/vjRfJUkooA — Wyclef Jean (@wyclef) March 21, 2017

As the officers appear to cuff him, Jean was shown with his hands behind his back while he addresses the camera.

“They just took off my Haitian bandana,” he said in the clip. “That’s what’s going on with Wyclef in L.A. right now. The LAPD have me in cuffs for absolutely nothing.”

Jean did not give any additional details about the incident and it is unclear why police stopped the man.