Former Hospital Employee Claims She Was Wrongfully Fired Over Justin Bieber's Testicles-Related Hospital Visit

Are Justin Bieber‘s testicles causing some legal drama?

The pop star is at the center of a former New York hospital employee’s wrongful-termination claim, her attorney David H. Rosenberg confirms to PEOPLE.

According to Rosenberg, Kelly Lombardo was terminated from her role as an emergency room department representative at Northwell Health on Long Island in June of this year after being accused of accessing Bieber’s private medical chart while he was being treated at the hospital a month prior.

Rosenberg says that Lombardo – who had worked for the hospital for 10 years – was on duty when hospital reps allegedly claimed to her that Bieber had been admitted to treat an STD.

Lombardo claims she did not believe the comments to be truthful, and did not interact with or see Bieber during his alleged visit. It wasn’t until a month later that she was allegedly called into a meeting, accused of looking at the star’s medical files and ultimately fired. Rosenberg tells PEOPLE that during the meeting it was suggested that Lombardo would have wanted to look at the records because she is “a young female.”

According to TMZ, Bieber did not have an STD and his visit was actually spurned by a soccer injury, which Bieber believed to be testicular torsion. After visiting the Long Island hospital, Bieber was allegedly diagnosed with just a swollen testicle.

“My client never accessed Mr. Bieber’s file,” says Rosenberg. “She was falsely accused of doing so on account of her gender. We look forward to vigorously prosecuting these claims with the New York Division of Human Rights.”

Optum360 and Northwell Health are named as respondents in the suit.