Woman Alleges She Was Repeatedly Raped in Chris Brown's Home, Claims Singer Hid Guns From Police

An unidentified woman has filed a lawsuit against Chris Brown and two others after she was allegedly held down and sexually assaulted in the singer’s home.

The woman, who goes by Jane Doe in court documents obtained by The Blast, claims Brown held a party in his home on Feb. 23, 2017, in which his friend, Lowell Grissom Jr., also known as Young Lo, and an unnamed woman, “Doe X,” forcibly held her down and forced her to perform sexual acts.

She is suing the trio for sexual battery, battery, assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress among other charges. A rep for Brown did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

However, the singer’s lawyer Mark Geragos told TMZ the woman’s lawyer, Gloria Allred, sought $17 million, and he denied Brown had done anything.

“In another era, we might have called this a shakedown,” Geragos said of the lawsuit. “None of these allegations are true. Nobody has done anything with this… there’s no case here. Chris is a target.”

In her complaint, Jane Doe alleges she met Grissom at 1Oak nightclub in Los Angeles on Feb. 23 and he invited her and her then-roommate to an afterparty at a recording studio.

Upon arriving at the recording studio, Grissom allegedly took away both of their cell phones before they could enter, she claims.

The two were led inside where Jane Doe says she witnessed several people drinking alcohol and taking drugs, which caused her to ask to leave. Grissom allegedly denied her request and refused to return her cell phone and took her and her then-roommate to Brown’s home along with other women at the party.

In her court filing, Jane Doe alleges Brown’s home was enclosed with a gate and fence, with the gate requiring a code making it impossible to leave.

Jane Doe claims Brown provided more alcohol and drugs such as cocaine, “Molly” and marijuana. She also claims the singer handed every woman at the party a “clear pill filled with white powder” and told them to have a “good time.” She states she did not take the pill and decided to remove herself from the activities.

At one point, the woman’s mother became concerned about her daughter and called the police to Brown’s home as she had located her via a tracking device on her daughter’s phone, according to the complaint.

After police were called, Jane Doe says she grew intimidated by Brown. She alleges she saw him and Grissom with multiple guns inside the home, and claims Brown “ordered Grissom and others to hide a duffel bag filled with guns” while he denied police entry into his property.

Later, in the early hours of Feb. 24, Jane Doe alleges Brown, Grissom and Doe X “entered into a conspiracy” to “use drugs, alcohol, threats and the presence of guns to intimidate, coerce and force unwilling female guests to perform sexual acts” for all three of them.

Jane Doe claims Grissom led her then-roommate into an upstairs bedroom, later coming down to tell her she was needed by her friend.

When she arrived inside the bedroom, she found her former roommate, who allegedly told her Grissom and Brown wanted to have sex with them.

Jane Doe alleges that once the singer and Grissom arrived at the bedroom, Doe X followed with several other women. Brown allegedly ordered Grissom to block the door leading out of the room with a couch while Doe X told the women gathered to take off their clothes.

Jane Doe says she refused to undress even as Brown allegedly began to play loud music “to cover up the sounds of any resistance.” She claims he also began to play pornography “loudly to create a hyper-sexualized environment in the sealed bedroom.”

While Jane Doe stayed dressed, she claims Doe X found her, “violently grabbed” her by the throat and forced her “to perform oral sex on Grissom.”

The complaint alleges Doe X pushed her onto one of the beds and “literally sat on top of” her face, “using her legs to pin Plaintiff down while forcing [her] to perform oral sex.”

At the time, Jane Doe claims that Doe X was menstruating to her “horror” while alleging Grissom “molested the lower half of [her] body using his mouth and hands.”

After the incident, Jane Doe claims she was later raped twice by Grissom in other rooms in Brown’s home before she was given her phone back and allowed to leave.

She alleges she later went to a rape treatment center and spoke to police where she reported the incident. A spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Police Department confirms to PEOPLE a report for an alleged sexual assault at his residence was taken on February 2017.

Brown has had his fair share of run-ins with the law.

In February 2009, Brown and then-girlfriend Rihanna had an argument that escalated into physical violence on the part of Brown. The “Work” singer was left with visible facial injuries and was hospitalized, while Brown was charged with felony assault and making criminal threats in March. He pled guilty to a felony on June 22 of that year and accepted a plea deal of community labor, five years’ probation and domestic violence counseling.

In March 2011, Brown allegedly blew up in his dressing room after he was asked about the incident with Rihanna while on Good Morning America.

He voluntarily entered rehab in October 2013 only to be kicked out the following month for violent behavior. A year later, he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder while in rehab.

More recently, in June 2017, a judge granted model Karrueche Tran a restraining order against the singer and ex-boyfriend for the next five years, PEOPLE confirmed. The model alleged in court that Brown texted her violent threats, such as, “I can get my money back and I’m tired of playing games,” along with, “Bitch I will beat the s— out of you” and “I promise you I will make your life hell.”