Wiz Khalifa Proves His Crossover Chops with New Remix of The Chainsmokers’ ‘Closer’

You no longer have to imagine what a Wiz Khalifa and The Chainsmokers song would sound like.

The rapper released his remixed version of the EDM duo’s hit single “Closer” featuring Halsey on Saturday. Earlier this month, Khalifa, 29, debuted a live version of “Closer” at the 2017 Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival in Okeechobee, Florida.

For your Friday night. Closer remix. https://t.co/IgCT2iCXGJ — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) March 17, 2017

“Closer” was released in late summer 2016 ahead of the group’s November EP, Collage. As of Monday, the Chainsmokers — comprised of Drew Taggart and Alex Pall — are now tied with Leann Rimes for the record of 32 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart’s top 10.

Last week, the Chainsmokers confirmed titles of 12 songs that will appear on their debut studio album, Memories… Do Not Open, when it drops April 7. The album will feature artists such as Jhené Aiko and Florida Georgia Line, as well as the Coldplay-featuring “Something Just Like This,” which was released in February.

The Chainsmokers will also embark on their Memories Tour later this year, visiting 35 North American cities between April and June.