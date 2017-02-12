Back On? Exes Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose Kiss and Cuddle at Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Party

Are Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa back on?

The 33-year-old model made her first appearance since news of her breakup with Dancing with the Stars pro Val Chmerkovskiy at Clive Davis‘ annual Pre-Grammy Party on Saturday alongside her ex-husband. The two even shared a smooch on the red carpet in front of photographers.

Inside the party, Rose and Khalifa were both beaming and stayed close to each other, even holding hands as they headed to the men and ladies’ rooms for a bathroom break. Reps for Rose and Khalifa did not respond to a request for comment.

Rose turned heads in a low-cut pink top paired with a bright red skirt. Her date for the evening showed off his chest tattoos in an unbuttoned white shirt and black suit.

The former couple wed in July 2013, but Rose filed for divorce in September 2014, citing irreconcilable differences. They share son Sebastian, who turns 4 this month.

Multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Rose and Chmerkovskiy, 30, have ended their nearly five-month-long romance. The breakup news was first reported by E!

An insider tells PEOPLE, “things seemed great with them just a few days ago.”

Rose competed on season 23 of DWTS and was paired with Val’s older brother, fellow pro dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy. At the end of October, PEOPLE reported that Chmerkovskiy and Rose were first spotted getting friendly at her birthday party. “They met through Maks and really like each other,” a source told PEOPLE. “It’s very new, but it’s going well.”

In early December, PEOPLE reported that the duo’s relationship turned official. “They’re solid and in a good place,” a second source told PEOPLE of the pair, who stepped out hand-in-hand in Los Angeles a week prior. “They’re both very happy with how things are going.”

In early January, the model hinted that things were getting very serious between the two when she shared a photo to Instagram of Chmerkovskiy kissing her while holding her face with the caption, “My love,” accompanied by a red heart emoji.