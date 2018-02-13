Meek Mill is getting support all the way from the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea.

Slovenian snowboarder Tit Stante, 19, made a gesture of support for the incarcerated rapper during the men’s halfpipe qualifiers on Tuesday, showing off that his board had “#FreeMeekMill” written across it following his run.

Mill — born Robert Rihmeek Williams — was sentenced to two to four years in prison after violating the terms of his probation on a decade-old gun and drug charge by being arrested twice last year, and a judge denied his request for a bail hearing.

The 30-year-old musician “is and continues to be a danger to the community in Philadelphia, New York, Missouri, and other locations throughout the United States, he continues to be a danger to himself based upon a history of continuous use of illegal drugs, and is an increased and greater flight risk because he already has been sentenced to a term in state prison and gave false information to authorities when he was arrested in St. Louis, Missouri,” Pennsylvania Common Pleas Court Judge Genece Brinkley said in the denial in December. (The false information Brinkley mentioned in the denial refers to the address Mill provided during the arrest.)

Meek Mill Bobby Metelus/Getty Images for New Era Cap

Stante joins a slew of celebrities who have shown support for Mill and come out against what they deem an extreme sentence, including JAY-Z, Kevin Hart and T.I.

“What’s happening to Meek Mill is just one example of how our criminal justice system entraps and harasses hundreds of thousands of black people every day,” JAY-Z wrote in an impassioned Nov. 17 New York Times op-ed. “Instead of a second chance, probation ends up being a land mine, with a random misstep bringing consequences greater than the crime. A person on probation can end up in jail over a technical violation like missing a curfew.”

Mill entered the Pennsylvania State Correctional Institution on Nov. 8.

“I met with Meek this morning and he asked me to thank his family, friends and fans for their love and support,” Mill’s lawyer Brian McMonagle told PEOPLE exclusively following the Nov. 6 sentencing. “We fully intend to right this terrible wrong and bring him home.”

