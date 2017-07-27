People

Music

One-Hit Wonder Willa Ford Blames September 11 Attacks for Her Music Career Fizzling Out

At a time where pop princesses and boy bands dominated TRLWilla Ford was decidedly “bad.” However, a “perfect storm” of circumstances led the singer to leave the music scene.

Ford’s single “I Wanna Be Bad” ruled the radio in summer 2001, then she seemed to disappear. In a new interview with Billboard, the now 36-year-old explained why her rise suddenly came to a halt.

“A lot of people don’t realize this, but my second single was released on September 11, 2001. Everything that happened that day froze; the world stood still, as it should have,” she said. “My second single didn’t do well because anything that launched that day kind of got canned.”

George De Sota/Newsmakers

Ford’s record label was sold and the president left the company soon after, squashing the release of her sophomore album and leaving her career in a state of uncertainty.

“I really took a step back because I felt like I wasn’t doing what I was supposed to be doing at the time,” the singer said. “I know that sounds crazy, but it was the perfect storm, and I walked away.”

Nowadays, Ford is working as an interior designer with some acting work on the side — she even starred as Anna Nicole Smith in a 2007 biopic. She’s also mom to son Elijah Everett Mandel with husband Ryan Nece.

However, she hasn’t completely ruled out a comeback in the music scene.

“When I look at Kylie Minogue, she did [her comeback] really right,” Ford said. “She did ‘Loco-Motion,’ she went away for 20 years  which is almost how long I’ve gone away and then she comes back with this amazing dance-pop record. For me it was groundbreaking in the states.”

She continued, “I really do miss music. It’s my first passion, my first love.”