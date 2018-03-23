Will Smith and Jimmy Fallon Present a History of Sitcom Themes with Hilarious Mashup Megamix

Will Smith‘s place in the (tragically nonexistent) Sitcom Theme Hall of Fame would already be secure thanks to his unforgettable rhymes that open The Fresh Prince of Bel Air. But during an appearance on The Tonight Show Thursday night, he and host Jimmy Fallon taught a master class in TV tunes.

Taking a cue from the show’s long-running History of Rap segment, the pair — plus the show’s house band, The Roots — dove headfirst into a megamix entitled the History of Sitcom Themes. Fallon kicked things off at his desk with The Golden Girls‘ classic buddy ode, “Thank You for Being a Friend” before they strolled to center stage to sing the foot-stomping theme to The Jeffersons.

Will Smith and Jimmy Fallon Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Running the gamut from the ’60s (the cameras went black and white as Smith and Fallon whistled the Andy Griffith Show tune) and ’70s (Good Times and Three’s Company) through ’90s classics like Martin and Full House, the high-energy four-minute medley is weirdly convincing as it is hilarious.

Naturally, the set culminates with Smith revisiting his Fresh Prince past — including a bluesy breakdown at the end.

The multitalented Smith, 49, has been taking a number of musical turns lately. In February he performed an impromptu rendition of the classic Latin rocker “La Bamba” for his Instagram followers, simply to prove that he could sing the actual Spanish lyrics.

RELATED: PEOPLE’s Sexiest Men Alive Share Their Worst Date Stories

To celebrate son Jaden Smith‘s music hitting 100 million streams on Spotify that same month, the Bright actor starred in a parody of the video for the 19-year-old’s single “Icon.” The track is the first single off of Jaden’s first album Syre, which came out last November.

Papa Smith performed in the shot-for-shot recreation, emulating his son right down to the haircut, gold chains and clothing (although the actor opted for black slippers rather than Jaden’s white sneakers). There were a few other hilarious dad tweaks made, including Will’s grill falling out of his mouth and the star using a less flashy sports car.

“Congrats on 100,000,000 @Spotify streams, Jaden! @c.syresmith,” Will captioned the satire. “It is a delicious gift to a parent to admire his children. Keep Doin’ You!”