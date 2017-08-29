LISTEN: Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff Release First New Single in Almost 20 Years

Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff have debuted a new track, ‘Get Lit’, at Blackpool’s Livewire Festival.

The pair were performing together in the UK live for the first time at the festival. ‘Get Lit’ is their first song together since 1998’s ‘Lovely Daze’ on the DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince ‘Greatest Hits’ record.

Addressing the crowd at Blackpool’s Tower Headland Arena, Will Smith confessed that the pair had been preparing a new record “that you haven’t heard yet.” He went on to explain that ‘Get Lit’ was a track made in response to the recent “chaos and confusion” in the world.

He continued: “I wanted to make a song that allowed people to let their light shine. We all have an inner light and sometimes this world…people can say stuff to you and tell you you can’t do and you know you can but when they tell you that it kinda knocks you down a bit right so I wanted to make a record that reminded each and every one of y’all to let your light shine.”

Watch a video of ‘Get Lit’ below:

The pair also performed many of their classic tracks, including ‘Gettin’ Jiggy Wit’ It’, ‘Men In Black’, ‘Miami’, ‘Girls Ain’t Nothing But Trouble’, ‘Parents Don’t Understand’, ‘Summertime’ and ‘Just The Two Of Us’.

Smith recently appeared on James Corden’s ‘Carpool Karaoke’ web series, where he performed the famous theme tune to ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel Air’.

