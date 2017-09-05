It’s lit!

Will Smith just released a live video version of his musical comeback hit “Get Lit.”

“Been messing around in the studio and wanted to try this new track on the fans in Croatia and U.K.…. no plans, no pressure… just back to basics with DJ Jazzy Jeff! Here’s ‘Get Lit,'” the singer-actor captioned the Facebook video.

“So I wanted to make a record that reminded each and every one of y’all to let your light shine,” he said in the video before performing the track in front of thousands of fans.

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmithphotos) on Aug 29, 2017 at 4:09pm PDT

Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff premiered “Get Lit,” an EDM rave beat, on Aug. 27 at Blackpool’s Livewire Festival, marking the duo’s first collaboration since their 1998 track “Lovely Daze.”

In October 2015, Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff teased plans for a full-scale musical comeback, including discussion of a summer 2016 tour that never transpired. Smith also told Beats 1 host Zane Lowe during that same time that he has over 30 newly recorded songs – “six or seven that I really, really like, that I’m trying to get the ideas to come out right. I’m shaking the rust off, knocking the dust off,” he said.