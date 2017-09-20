Will.i.am Says He’s ‘Always There For’ Black Eyed Peas Bandmate Fergie After Her Separation from Josh Duhamel

The Black Eyed Peas have Fergie‘s back.

At this year’s Global Goals Awards hosted by Melinda Gates and U.N. Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed in New York City on Tuesday, Will.i.am told PEOPLE that he’s supporting his BEP band mate in the wake of her separation from Josh Duhamel.

“I wish her the best,” he tells PEOPLE. “She’s my sister and we’re always there for her.”

Fergie and Duhamel — who have been married for eight years — announced their separation last Thursday.

Will.i.am and Fergie have worked together for 15 years, since she joined the Black Eyed Peas back in 2002.

Her second solo album, Double Dutchess, comes out this Friday. On the same night as the Global Goals Awards, Fergie herself opened up about the split, saying that she and Duhamel decided to announce their separation news after it started getting a “little weird” to talk about their marriage while promoting her new album.

“Honestly, it was just getting a little weird for us with all the romantic questions,” she told PEOPLE.“We’re great friends, we love each other so much, and it just got to the point where it was getting a little weird. There’s no perfect time, so we just decided to do it.”