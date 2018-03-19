Why I Went Solo: 8 Times Stars Opened Up About Leaving Their Bands Behind

FIFTH HARMONY

Six years after being formed on The X-Factor, the girl group announced that they're planning to take a hiatus in order for everyone to be able to pursue solo projects.

"After six years of going hard, non stop, we also realized that in order to stay authentic to ourselves and to you, we do need to take some time for now to go on a hiatus from Fifth Harmony in order to pursue solo endeavors," members Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui said in a joint statement. "We are all very excited and grateful to be able to take this time to learn and grow creatively and really find out footing as individuals."

The band plans to honor the shows that they have scheduled through the rest of the year, but did not reveal how long they plan to spend focusing on their own projects.