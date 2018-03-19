Music
Why I Went Solo: 8 Times Stars Opened Up About Leaving Their Bands Behind
It wasn’t an easy decision for these stars to go solo — but here’s why they needed to
FIFTH HARMONY
Six years after being formed on The X-Factor, the girl group announced that they're planning to take a hiatus in order for everyone to be able to pursue solo projects.
"After six years of going hard, non stop, we also realized that in order to stay authentic to ourselves and to you, we do need to take some time for now to go on a hiatus from Fifth Harmony in order to pursue solo endeavors," members Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui said in a joint statement. "We are all very excited and grateful to be able to take this time to learn and grow creatively and really find out footing as individuals."
The band plans to honor the shows that they have scheduled through the rest of the year, but did not reveal how long they plan to spend focusing on their own projects.
JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE
Though Timberlake never formally left 'NSYNC — the boy band announced a hiatus in 2002, and he released his first solo album later that year — he did finally open up about his decision to walk away from the band to The Hollywood Reporter. "We were on a stadium tour, and I just felt like the whole thing was too big," Timberlake explained. "It started as a fun snowball fight that was becoming an avalanche. And, also, I was growing out of it. I felt like I cared more about the music than some of the other people in the group. And I felt like I had other music I wanted to make and that I needed to follow my heart."
CAMILA CABELLO
Fifth Harmony fans were shocked when the band announced that Cabello had decided to leave in order to pursue a solo career. In a statement on Instagram, she revealed why she felt it was time to leave. “Just as I said to them during those conversations, and just like I try to encourage you guys, I want to lead by example when I say to each of you guys to be courageous in the pursuit of what makes your heart pound and what makes you come alive with purpose,” Cabello wrote. “Our happiness is our own responsibility,” the statement continued. “As scary as it is to take the leap, I am excited and full of joy because I know that no matter what happens, I am following my heart.” In January, she also spoke about the dark side of the music industry in an interview with Lena Dunham’s Lenny Letter, saying, “Especially with being a girl group, there’s been a lot of times where people have tried to sexualize us to just get more attention. Unfortunately, sex sells. There’s definitely been times where there’s stuff that I have not been comfortable with and I’ve had to put my foot down.”
NICK JONAS
Though he maintains that the Jonas Brothers’ decision to split up was unanimous, Jonas did reveal to MTV that he was the one who started the conversation about breaking up. "I initiated the conversation because it needed to be had,” he said. “We just reached a point where we weren't creating the kind of music that we needed to create to really progress and it wasn't really healthy in that respect anymore.”
JOE JONAS
Joe Jonas, meanwhile, admitted that breaking up the band was necessary to save their relationship as brothers. “I was seeing a therapist and I wasn’t on speaking terms with my brothers. When it happened, we were focusing on going on another tour and we had plans to hit the road and do what we had been doing for a while,” he wrote in a Reddit AMA.
“Nick brought it to the table that he wanted to focus on different things, like acting and doing music on his own. At first, it was really shocking to me because it was kind of all I had known was the Jonas Brothers, forever. So, I was pretty mad and confused because, I was like, I’ve been putting so much time and effort into this for so long and now I just have to stop and figure out what's next.”
KEVIN RICHARDSON
In 2006, Richardson decided to leave the super-famous boy band after over a decade. "After 13 years of what can only be described as a dream come true, I have decided that it is time to leave the Backstreet Boys," Richardson said in a statement at the time. "It was a very tough decision for me but one that was necessary in order to move on with the next chapter of my life."
The Backstreet Boys continued on as a foursome for six years, until Richardson decided to rejoin the band in 2012.
ZAYN MALIK
Malik has spoken out quite a lot about his decision to leave One Direction in the years since he walked away. “I think I always wanted to go, from the first year, really,” the singer told Zane Lowe during an interview on Apple’s Beats 1 Radio. “I never really wanted to be there in the band, I just gave it a go because it was there at the time.”
He also revealed that having no creative input on the band’s music was frustrating for him. “When I realized the direction we were going in, mind the pun, with the music, I instantly realized it wasn’t for me because I couldn’t put any input in,” he said, adding, “I had to start thinking about myself. I was always writing anyway even when I was in the band … I always knew.”
GARI HALLIWELL
Before One Direction and Fifth Harmony, the most shocking band split of all time came in 1998 when Halliwell — a.k.a. Ginger Spice — abruptly left the Spice Girls at the height of the band’s fame.
“I just felt like the band had got so big, and the girls were almost like they didn’t need me anymore, really,” Halliwell finally revealed in a 2007 documentary about the band. “I definitely felt very redundant like the wheels were turning whether I was there or not, it felt.”
