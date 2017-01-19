Kanye West Won’t Be at Inauguration as Planners Say They Invited ‘Traditional American’ Performers

Despite rumors to the contrary, rapper Kanye West was never asked to perform at “friend” President-elect Donald Trump‘s inauguration. As for what will take place, chair of the Presidential Inaugural Committee, Tom Barrack, told CNN that the events planned will “be typically and traditionally American.”
“[West]’s been great. He considers himself a friend of the President-elect, but it’s not the venue,” Barrack elaborated. “The venue we have for entertainment is filled out, it’s perfect. It’s going to be typically and traditionally American.”
He added, “Kanye is a great guy but we just haven’t asked him to perform. We move on with our agenda.”
Earlier this week, a source close to the 39-year-old confirmed to PEOPLE that West won’t attend the inauguration.
The insider confirmed that “Trump’s people never even asked” West to perform.
West and Trump, 70, met at Trump Tower in December, with the president-elect telling reporters that he and West have “been friends for a long time.”
Later taking to Twitter, West said that that he wanted to meet with the president-elect “to discuss multicultural issues.”
“These issues included bullying, supporting teachers, modernizing curriculums, and violence in Chicago,” he wrote. “I feel it is important to have a direct line of communication with our future president if we truly want change.”
The pre-inaugural Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration was underway at the Lincoln Memorial just after 4:00 p.m. on Thursday. Concert performers include Sam Moore, Toby Keith, Lee Greenwood and 3 Doors Down.
President-elect Trump reportedly struggled to assemble star power for his inauguration, with many musicians publicly declining to perform – including Elton John, Garth Brooks and Céline Dion.