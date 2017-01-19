Kanye West Won’t Be at Inauguration as Planners Say They Invited ‘Traditional American’ Performers

Despite rumors to the contrary, rapper Kanye West was never asked to perform at “friend” President-elect Donald Trump‘s inauguration. As for what will take place, chair of the Presidential Inaugural Committee, Tom Barrack, told CNN that the events planned will “be typically and traditionally American.”

“[West]’s been great. He considers himself a friend of the President-elect, but it’s not the venue,” Barrack elaborated. “The venue we have for entertainment is filled out, it’s perfect. It’s going to be typically and traditionally American.”

He added, “Kanye is a great guy but we just haven’t asked him to perform. We move on with our agenda.”

Earlier this week, a source close to the 39-year-old confirmed to PEOPLE that West won’t attend the inauguration.

The insider confirmed that “Trump’s people never even asked” West to perform.

Damn @kanyewest couldn't even get to perform at this friend @realDonaldTrump's inauguration b/c the event is "Traditionally American". pic.twitter.com/wu3EezncR2 — Unstripped Voice (@UnstrippedVoice) January 18, 2017

West and Trump, 70, met at Trump Tower in December, with the president-elect telling reporters that he and West have “been friends for a long time.”

Later taking to Twitter, West said that that he wanted to meet with the president-elect “to discuss multicultural issues.”

“These issues included bullying, supporting teachers, modernizing curriculums, and violence in Chicago,” he wrote. “I feel it is important to have a direct line of communication with our future president if we truly want change.”

The pre-inaugural Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration was underway at the Lincoln Memorial just after 4:00 p.m. on Thursday. Concert performers include Sam Moore, Toby Keith, Lee Greenwood and 3 Doors Down.

President-elect Trump reportedly struggled to assemble star power for his inauguration, with many musicians publicly declining to perform – including Elton John, Garth Brooks and Céline Dion.