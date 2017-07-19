WATCH: Why Don't We Reveal the Quality They Look for In a Girl

Good news, you are in the running to date one of the Why Don’t We band mates!

The American social media pop band comprised of Corbyn Besson, Daniel Seavey, Jack Avery, Jonah Marais and Zach Herron sat down with PEOPLE Now to respond to some of their fans’ burning questions tweeted to them.

When asked, ‘Would you guys date a fan? And can she be a year or two younger than you?’ the answer turned out to be very promising.

“If they’re cool,” says Seavey.

“I think it all just depends on who you are,” Marais adds.

The boyband, whose music video for “Nobody Gotta Know” has over nine million views, came together in September 2016 after pursuing solo careers. While they all have the same taste when it comes to music, they look for different features in a girl when it comes to dating.

“It’s cliché, but personality,” says Marais when asked by a fan about the most important quality for a girl to have. “I think we have to be able to have a conversation.”

“Smell good!” Herron adds, making his bandmates laugh.

After less than a year of racking up followers and fans left and right, the boys say they have yet to come across a “fandom” name, but aren’t opposed to having one!

It was our honor to serenade @dxniel.wdw for her sweet sixteen yesterday. You guys are the reason we’re here and Facetiming you this week has been so special to us. More to come. 🙏🏻 A post shared by Why Don't We (@whydontwemusic) on Jun 28, 2017 at 2:17pm PDT

“We’re kind of like, ‘If you guys want to come up with like a dope name that ya’ll are cool with then like heck yeah,'” says Besson.

And while Why Don’t We has their fans to thank for their fast rise to stardom and success, they also wouldn’t be where they are today without each other.

Feels good to wake up on top of the iTunes pop charts. The response to this EP has been amazing. What's your favorite song? A post shared by Why Don't We (@whydontwemusic) on Jun 2, 2017 at 9:13am PDT

“We all wanted to get a tattoo together,” Seavey reveals when asked by a fan ‘if any of you were to ever get a tattoo, what would it be and why?’

“We wanted to get a 1/5,” Herron says, holding out his forearm to show the placement of where their possible future tattoo would be.

“Or 1/5 right here, so when you’re holding the mic it’s like you’re 1/5 of the band type of thing,” Seavey continues, pointing to the outside of his wrist.