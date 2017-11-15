Why Blake Shelton Is 2017's Sexiest Man Alive

People Editor in Chief Jess Cagle explains this year’s choice—and why the Sexiest Man Alive issue feels a little strange this year.

It’s been a stressful year for America. And so when it came time for our annual ritual of silliness — crowning 2017’s Sexiest Man Alive —we looked for a guy who would have some fun with it and show us a really good time.

Blake Shelton is the perfect man for the job. Our favorite good ol’ boy never takes himself too seriously, and his considerable charm has helped turn The Voice into one of TV’s biggest hits.

Watching him fall in love with Gwen Stefani has only made us like him more. And frankly, we really wanted to see Sexiest Man Alive 2013 Adam Levine‘s face when he heard the news. (It’s just like the rivalry between Brad Pitt and George Clooney — or maybe Bette Davis and Joan Crawford. Let’s see how it plays out.)

We admit that it’s a strange time to be talking about Sexiest Man Alive — it seems like every day another famous man is being exposed as a sexual predator. But ultimately this list celebrates men who do good as well as look good.

Blake Shelton is sexy because he’s sweet—the kind of guy who would pull over and fix your flat tire; a guy who says he tries, every day, to put the woman he loves on a pedestal. This year’s list of sexy men is full of men like him—men who use their gifts and their talents to make the world a better place.