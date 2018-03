After Tiffany Haddish revealed to GQ that the night that she met Beyoncé an unnamed actress who was "doing the mostest" bit Queen Bey in her face, Twitter has been determined to unmask the culprit. Though Love and Basketball star Sanaa Lathan was one of social media's first suspects, the actress denied it was her, tweeting, "Y’all are funny. Under no circumstances did I bite Beyoncé and if I did it would’ve been a love bite." However, according to some TMZ sources, it actually was her. It allegedly went down when Lathan “was talking to JAY-Z in a way that made Beyoncé uncomfortable” leading the mother of three to confront Lathan, who “brushed off any insinuation of inappropriate conduct and then gave her a jokey bite.” The source also insisted that the incident was "playful and noninvasive but still caught Beyoncé off guard."