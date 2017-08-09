"Being around people like Aretha Franklin, Gladys Knight, Dionne Warwick and Roberta Flack, all these greats, I was taught to listen and observe," Houston, pictured with Warwick and mom Cissy, said of her natural talent. "It had a great impact on me as a singer, as a performer, as a musician. Growing around it, you just can't help it ... It was something that was so natural to me that when I started singing, it was almost like speaking."