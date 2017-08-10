Whitney Houston’s Birthday Reignited Brandy and Monica’s Feud — and the Internet Chooses Sides

Both Brandy and Monica shared birthday messages to the late Whitney Houston on Wednesday, but the end result was not so celebratory.

“Happy Heavenly Birthday Nippy … You still inspire many & touch hearts daily… You will forever be the greatest …. You will forever be missed,” Monica captioned a black and white photo of Houston, who died at the age of 48.

Then hours later, Brandy shared her own post of a photo collage of herself and the late icon together, writing: “You live on in me… I can feel your Spirit inside of me and all around me. My angel, my friend, my fairy God Mother. I love you forever… thank you for trusting me with the torch!!! I remember every moment with you and I and I will cherish these miraculous moments forever and ever! I love you.”

Happy Heavenly Birthday Nippy … You still inspire many & touch hearts daily… You will forever be the greatest …. You will forever be missed ❤️ A post shared by Monica Brown (@monicabrown) on Aug 9, 2017 at 1:50am PDT

Monica’s fans accused Brandy of being “self-centered” in her post and did not hesitate to voice their displeasure.

Brandy's still on Instagram fighting with fans over Whitney Houston loving her more than Monica. pic.twitter.com/SjKerLwxZv — Evette Dionne 🤔 (@freeblackgirl) August 9, 2017

[Monica honors Whitney in IG post]

Brandy: I WILL NEVER FORGET THE TIME WHITNEY AND I DID CINDERELLA AND SHE LET ME HOLD HER PURSE ON SET — Bitch, You Tried It. (@thewayoftheid) August 9, 2017

Monica: Happy Birthday Whitn–

Brandy: pic.twitter.com/IRrdF2Cn8l — Ace of Shades (@Beymonce) August 9, 2017

There's a BIG difference in Monica & Brandy's posts about Whitney today. Only one of them was actually about Whitney. — You Know My Name (@LookAtDustin) August 9, 2017

“Monica needs to really check her evil ass fans,” Brandy wrote in a lengthy rant in the comments section. “It’s so much stuff I can post about the hateful things they say to me… but I will never have time for that. Always thinking something is about her. It’s not!!!! Me and Whitney have nothing to do with anyone but the two of us… we made history and I cared more about being with her than I did about anything else.”

Adding, “It’s petty for everything that I say about Whitney for someone to have the audacity to think it’s about someone else other than her.”

Happy Birthday #WhitneyHouston 💡The Greatest of All Time!!!! You left your mark by touching every soul that has ever heard you sing!!!!!! A post shared by b r 🎤n d Y (@4everbrandy) on Aug 9, 2017 at 10:00am PDT

In November 2016 at the Soul Train Awards, Brandy and Monica’s feud was sparked once again when Brandy changed the lyrics to “Talk About Our Love” to include references to someone “talking ish” and having their whole “fan base jump in” on Instagram.

In addition, Monica appeared on Oprah’s Where Are They Now during which she talked about her relationship with Houston, referring to the late icon as her “fairy godmother” and adding that she was like that for many people.