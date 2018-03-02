Weird Al Yankovic's Polka Version of Hamilton Will Change the Way You Hear the Hit Musical Forever

Founding Father Alexander Hamilton has been commemorated in plenty of different ways — statues, books, the 10 dollar bill, and a hit musical are just a few of the most obvious. But now, thanks to Weird Al Yankovic, he has his very own polka.
The beloved parodist has turned his attention to Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s Hamilton, releasing a medley of tracks from the Broadway smash at midnight on Friday as part of the “Hamildrops” series. Dubbed “The Hamilton Polka,” the track is a mashup of standouts like “Wait For It,” “The Schuyler Sisters,” “The Room Where It Happens.”
Yankovic, 58, and Miranda, 38, have struck up a friendship in recent years, collaborating on a number of artistic ventures. They performed a digital #Ham4Ham in February 2016, Miranda showed up as a special guest at Yankovic’s concert at N.Y.C.’s Radio City that same year, and they both were tapped to receive stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Even crazier — the pair were together when they first heard the exciting news.
The men posted photo evidence of the amazing coincidence on social media during that joyous moment last July.
Give a listen to “The Hamilton Polka” above.