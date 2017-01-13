The Weeknd Reveals Why He Would Have Kids Before Getting Married

The Weeknd (né Abel Tesfaye) may be a “Starboy,” but he’s not letting fame get to his head.

Rising from humble beginnings, living in a one-bedroom apartment with his mom in Toronto, the 26-year-old singer, who appears on the latest cover of GQ, shot to pop music fame in 2015 with his chart-topping album Beauty Behind The Madness.

“Listen, I’m not walkin’ around like f—— Idris Elba, know what I mean?” he says in the cover interview. “I’m not gonna walk into the club and be like, ‘I’m the sexiest guy in here.'”

His lyrics and sound, he suggests, are enough to attract women (like Selena Gomez, perhaps?).

“The reason why they want to f— with me is because of what I do [in the studio]. So I’d rather just focus on doing that,” he continued.

After ending a long term relationship with model Bella Hadid in November, the Weeknd was recently seen cozying up to Gomez. Still, he admits that he’s not quite ready to make the ultimate commitment anytime soon.

“I feel like I’m the kind of guy that would have kids before getting married,” he says. “The first thing would be kids. Marriage is scary to me, man.”

Instead, the Weeknd says he’s more focused on his music than relationships right now.

“Right now, I’m much more, like, self-regulating than I was four years ago, when I first started getting everything and enjoying life. I don’t focus on it as much as I used to. Right now, it’s like a good song turns me on way more.”