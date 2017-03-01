Runway Reunion! Exes The Weeknd and Bella Hadid Reunite at H&M’s Spring 2017 Paris Fashion Week Show

Often, often, they tend to do this often.

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd (né Abel Tesfaye) have a habit of running into each other on the runway.

After the model strutted her way down the H&M Spring 2017 catwalk during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday, her ex-boyfriend hit the stage shortly after for a performance.

H&M Studio show with The WEEKND performing @hm @theweeknd 🚀 #paris A post shared by ecesukan (@ecesukan) on Mar 1, 2017 at 1:26pm PST

The pair split in early November after nearly a year-and-a-half together due to conflicting schedules.

“Their schedules have been too hard to coordinate and he is focusing on finishing and promoting his album,” a source confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively at the time. “They still have a great deal of love for one another and will remain friends.”

This isn’t the first time Hadid and the singer have had a runway reunion since their split. The Weeknd got onstage to perform during the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in November, just weeks after they announced their decision to go their separate ways.

Since then, the “Starboy” singer has moved on with new girlfriend Selena Gomez, who is also in Paris supporting him on his European tour. Gomez was spotted cheering him on at his Amsterdam and Zurich concerts ahead of their stop in the City of Light.

“They’re doing great together,” a Gomez source told PEOPLE exclusively on Wednesday. “Abel treats Selena really well and he makes her very happy.”

“They’re not shy about showing affection in public, and that’s not how she usually is,” says the source. “She’s pretty private about relationships, but she really likes him and doesn’t feel the need to hide it.”