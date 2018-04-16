Back On? The Weeknd and Ex-Girlfriend Bella Hadid Pack on PDA at Coachella Party

Is The Weeknd not missing ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez after all?

After fans speculated the singer got emotional onstage Friday at Coachella because of the “Wolves” singer, the 28-year-old entertainer (born Abel Tesfaye) was spotted packing on the PDA later that night with another ex — model Bella Hadid — at Poppy nightclub’s Coachella pop-up.

“The Weeknd and Bella were sitting on each other’s laps and all over each other all night long,” says an onlooker. “They definitely looked like they were fully back together.”

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Bella’s newly single model sister Gigi Hadid was also in attendance, but “wasn’t seen flirting with any guys,” adds the onlooker. “She was there to support Kendall and Kylie and hang with her sister and their friends.”

The party was sponsored by BMW i and also celebrated the launch of Kylie Cosmetic’s new makeup collection KOURT X KYLIE, as well as the launch of Pizza Boys Radio on Apple Music’s Beats 1.

The Weeknd’s new album My Dear Melancholy. appears to be inspired by both of his previous relationships.

Notable tracks include “Call Out My Name,” which brings to mind his ex Selena, 25, with lyrics like “We found each other / I helped you out of a broken place / You gave me comfort / But falling for you was my mistake.”

Neilson Barnard/Getty; Kevin Winter/Getty; Samir Hussein/WireImage

Want to keep up with the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

However, in “Wasted Times,” he brings up imagery of a girl who was an “equestrian” — likely referencing Bella, 21, who was forced to give up on her dreams of competing in the 2016 Olympics in the equestrian shows because of her Lyme disease.

The Weeknd and Hadid split in November 2016 after dating for just under two years, and shortly after the singer stepped out publicly with Gomez.