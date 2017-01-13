Wayne Coyne Says Pal Miley Cyrus Sends Him Toilet Selfies – and Teases the Pop Star's Next Album

Friendship with Miley Cyrus is full of surprises.

The singer regularly treats her close pal Wayne Coyne to some NSFW text messages, he revealed in a new interview with the Guardian.

Coyne, of rock band the Flaming Lips, said he first connected with Cyrus on Twitter in January 2014 after she sent him virtual birthday wishes.

“I tweeted her back my phone number and said: ‘Text me,’ Since then, we’ve texted each other every day,” Coyne told the Guardian. “I’ll say: ‘What are you doing?’ and she’ll send me pictures of herself peeing. Sometimes it’s 1,000 times a day, sometimes it’s a couple of times a day, but we’re in each other’s lives.”

The 56-year-old and Cyrus have also since collaborated musically, with Coyne co-writing the singer’s 2015 album, Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz.

Subsequently, Coyne became Cyrus’ go-to plus one (before her reunion with love Liam Hemsworth), mingling with the likes of music stars like A$AP Rocky.

Of meeting the rapper, Coyne divulged, “He’d just got a new set of gold teeth, braces things, and he was talking about taking acid. In between, Miley was whispering: ‘He’s never really taken acid. He’s just saying that because he wants to write music about taking acid.’

“He would keep talking and she would go: ‘He doesn’t know anything about acid.’ She’d know. Cyrus has done acid plenty,” Coyne added.

Coyne also teased another musical endeavor with the 24-year-old, telling the Guardian that there are plans for her to begin work on a new album.

“She’s going to keep being a judge on The Voice, but I know she wants to make music at the same time,” said Coyne. “I’m thinking of a way we can make a record without her having to sit there for months and months. I think she likes it when it’s like: ‘You guys do some of the work, and then I get to come in and do something really cool.'”